No, thank you: Wetang’ula tells off Kalonzo on Azimio

Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has dismissed overtures by Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja team.

While he insists that they still remain friends after their being together in the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) in 2013, National Super Alliance (Nasa) in 2017, and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in 2020, Mr Wetang’ula said he had no plans to join the former vice president in Azimio.

His heart, the Bungoma senator said, was firmly in Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza, which he said will form the next government.

“We used to work with my close friend Kalonzo Musyoka to look for votes for Raila Odinga who is not grateful at all. You have seen that Kalonzo has made the same mistake once again and he is now working with him. Let him continue to suffer because when our team wins the August elections they will go onto the streets to swear themselves in and demonstrate,” Mr Wetangula said in Machakos on Wednesday.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader had hinted at plans of persuading Moses Wetangula to join the Azimio la Umoja movement and support Raila Odinga for the presidency.

During Wedneseday’s UPIA National Delegates Conference (NDC), he had said he will try to engage with Wetangula so that he can join their team.

“Wetangula is my long-term friend and brother. I always talk to him but we have not formally had conversations. It is a good idea that you have given me and I think we still have the opportunity of pursuing him so that he can join our team,” Mr Musyoka said.

In the Machakos rally, Mr Wetangula also faulted the government plans of banning the scrap metal traders and boda boda operators saying their decisions were hurting the traders.