No plans to oust Chebukati, ODM now says

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has said it has no plans to push for the removal of electoral commission boss Wafula Chebukati ahead of next year’s election.

The party said that contrary to statements attributed to a section of its members, no official discussions have been had by the party to kick out Mr Chebukati as chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, while congratulating IEBC vice chairperson Ms Juliana Cherera for her appointment this week, said the commission only needs to abide by the law in executing its duties.

“ODM decisions are made at party headquarters and not at funerals or non-official gatherings. As a party we have not discussed plans to remove Mr Chebukati and this is our official position,” Mr Sifuna said at Chungwa House on Thursday.

He added: “If they (IEBC) follow the law as the Supreme Court pronounced in 2017 when it declared null and void that year’s presidential election results, there will be no reason for removal.”

ODM is famed with being behind the anti-IEBC demos that saw the exit of former chairman Isaack Hassan in 2016.

But Mr Sifuna has urged Mr Chebukati and his team to follow the law in the performance of their duties and not allow a repeat of the mistakes as outlined by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment at the time, said the 8 August election was not "conducted in accordance with the Constitution" and declared the poll "invalid, null and void".

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga, backed by four of the six Supreme Court judges, said IEBC had failed "to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the Constitution".

He also said the commission had committed irregularities in the transmission of results.



Mr Sifuna now says ODM is looking forward to IEBC’s review of the election calendar that only gave political parties eight days to conduct their nominations.

“We had asked IEBC to relook at the party nomination dates since they had only given eight days for the primaries. When we met Chebukati he assured us that after recruitment of the new commissioners they will give us feedback whether they can allow us three Months for the nominations,” he said.

“We can’t just be bundled with other parties. We need enough time for free and fair election. We are funded by taxpayers’ money and our nominations must be above board,” the secretary general added.

ODM last Month petitioned IEBC to review the 2022 elections calendar to allow parties more time to conduct credible nominations.