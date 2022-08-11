No need to panic over varying media tallies, Chebukati tells Kenyans

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has sought to reassure members of the public as he urged Kenyans not to be anxious over disparities in presidential tallies from different media houses.

"The media is tallying results for purposes of reporting. There should be no anxiety around the disparities. The source of the results is the same...from our public portal," the agency boss said in a midnight briefing.

He also warned candidates against declaring victories using their own unverified results, noting that this is IEBC's job.

"We also allowed candidates to do their own tallying. This is for their own consumption and to assist their agents in verifying results."

Presidential results

In the briefing, Mr Chebukati also issued the latest presidential results from Baringo Central, Oljororok, Kathiani, Kangundo and Lamu East constituencies.

In Baringo Central Constituency, Deputy President William Ruto is leading with 33,162 votes while Aimio leader Raila Odinga got 1,656 votes.

In Ol Jorok Constituency, Nyandarua County, Dr Ruto got 31,982 votes against Mr Odinga's 7,579.

Meanwhile, in Kathiani Constituency, Machakos County, Mr Odinga was leading with 30,984 votes against Dr Ruto's 6,624.

In Kangundo, Machakos County, the Azimio leader came out tops with 39,808 votes while the DP had 8,405 votes.

In Lamu East, Mr Odinga had 9,564 votes while Dr Ruto had 4,639, Mr Chebukati said.

