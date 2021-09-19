No joy for Kang’ata after fake clip

“A man is still a man, whether he wears a jacket and a tie or walks barefoot,” Morgan Heritage once sang.

“Whether he is poor or rich, black or white. The only difference is whether he is good or evil.”

That is a song Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, an astute reggae fan, knows only too well.

He once sang along to the tune on stage beside comedian Professor Hamo. Kang’ata’s second born is named Morgan.

It would be Mr Kang’ata’s view this past week that there are men who are not actually men.

They manipulated a video to create the impression that the senator wanted to address the House from an infamous city social joint, something he says assassinated his character “and took away my joy”.

“Someone did a fake voiceover. That hurt me and my family,” he told the Senate on Thursday, adding that he is a father of four.

“Mr Speaker, yours truly has never touched a drop of beer, wine or alcohol,” he said.

“Yours truly has never smoked a cigarette or taken any form of drug. That is based on very strong religious upbringing.”

Senate discussion

The clip he was referring to was another evidence of the dangers of digital manipulation. Many who listened to it thought it was a conversation in the Senate. A number of internet users and media stations fell for it but later apologised on realising it was a fake.

Mr Kang’ata has since uploaded the original conversation, which shows he was unable to connect his video and contribute to a Senate discussion.

But there was nobody attempting to say where Mr Kang’ata was in the manipulated clip.

As per the Senate standing orders updated in July 2020, one must be seen when contributing virtually.

“A senator shall be visible to the presiding officer or committee chairperson in order to be counted,” the order says.

“A senator or witness in a sitting or a meeting virtually shall participate from an environment which is non-political, professionally appropriate and not distracting to other senators or persons at the meeting.”

Mr Kang’ata was once a reggae DJ as he served his suspension from the University of Nairobi. He used the name DJ Nyutu.

Reggae enthusiast

Still a reggae enthusiast, the senator however says his Catholic faith is the wind that pushes his sails.

His experience speaks to the poisoned chalice that is social media, whose users often do not mind sacrificing reputation at the altar of going viral.

“If we don’t take action, I have no doubt that another senator will be in the same problem tomorrow,” Mr Kang’ata said as he urged the sanctioning of media houses that aired the video.

Going through the senator’s tweets in the last few years, the word “fake” appears at least nine times.

When not posting about an account purporting to be his, Mr Kang’ata is complaining about a fabricated letter or video.

“Do you see anything to smile about?” Morgan Heritage asked in one of their songs.