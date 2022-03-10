Nick Salat’s vitriol confounds OKA leaders 

A fierce war of words broke out yesterday between allies of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, exposing the growing rift in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) over plans to join Azimio la Umoja.

Still reeling from the loss of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in January, the fresh wars threaten to further tear the alliance apart.

Yesterday, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat scathingly attacked Mr Musyoka, branding him indecisive and declaring his party will no longer be held to ransom by his delaying tactics and will attend the Azimio meeting in Nairobi tomorrow.

On a day Mr Musyoka and Mr Moi reiterated OKA unity after a meeting, which was also attended by former President Mwai Kibaki’s son, Jimmy, of the New Democrats Party, Mr Salat dismissed the endless talks, saying tomorrow’s Azimio event will be historic and Kanu can’t dare miss.

In a bare-knuckle statement to newsrooms, Mr Salat insisted that the party will not be derailed by Mr Musyoka in its quest to join the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja.

“…Kanu cannot play second fiddle to an indecisive OKA partner and neither will Kanu be held to ransom by a fickle and spineless OKA partner. Kanu will be present at the Azimio NDC. Period,” Mr Salat declared.

Whining and grumbling

“As for the ongoing OKA consultations with Azimio, I must point out, and the record is available to bear me witness, that the majority of Kanu membership is increasingly becoming restless with the indecisiveness, stone-walling and meandering tactics that one of the OKA partners (Mr Musyoka) has adopted.

“Time is running out… But Kanu is being held back by a partner in OKA who has suddenly pulled out a ‘love letter’ with a previous suitor and is busy whining and grumbling over unfulfilled promises by the ex-lover. Kanu was not part of the ‘love letter’ and we should not be held to ransom by the OKA partner who has refused to get over their ex,” Mr Salat said, referring to Mr Musyoka’s insistence that Mr Odinga honour their secret pact to back him for the presidency.

But Wiper vice chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua accused Mr Salat of having little understanding of the underlying issues.

“Nick Salat is the SG of Kanu. He can't speak on our behalf or purport to peek into negotiations he is not part of. He possibly does not know that Kanu can't be in OKA and Azimio at the same time and possibly forgot Kanu is still in a coalition deal with Jubilee,” Mr Kilonzo said.

“Mr Salat’s statement that Mr Musyoka is being fed on Cerelac points to his usual crass and opportunistic tendencies when serious issues are being discussed.”

Mr Wambua said Mr Musyoka and Mr Moi “consult all the time and almost on every issue.

Salat’s declaration

“Mr Salat is just being overzealous. He is simply excited about things he may not even have understanding of... I was with the Kanu chairman and my party leader this morning; the tone of their talks is not reflected in the tone of Salat’s letter,” he said.

Mr Salat also rubbished an earlier statement by Kanu executive director George Wainaina, who had distanced the party from his sentiments on Wednesday that Kanu would ditch OKA for Azimio if the Wiper leader was not willing to make up his mind.

Mr Wainaina had said the sentiments, including Mr Salat’s declaration that they will attend the Azimio NDC, were “purely personal” and not the party’s. “Kanu is fully committed to the cause of OKA and is not about to deviate from that position until an amicable position has been attained in the ongoing talks.”

But Mr Salat retorted: “Contrary to George Wainaina's stance in his presser, Kanu members will attend the Azimio la Umoja NDC on Saturday in huge numbers. The Saturday Azimio NDC will be a historic event, which no one, let alone Kanu, can afford to miss.

“I, as Secretary General, wish to reiterate that I have the legal mandate and that I am in the best position to speak for the party and its membership on this matter...being in the best position to feel the pulse of the party, I wish to state categorically and without fear of contradiction that 90 per cent of Kanu’s leadership and membership have their heart, soul and mind in Azimio.”

Sources privy to the OKA talks said the coalition will sign an agreement today at Lord Erroll.