Nick Salat’s vitriol confounds OKA leaders 

Nick Salat

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The fresh wars in OKA threaten to further tear the alliance apart.
  • Wiper legislators say their party leader and Gideon Moi are on good terms.

A fierce war of words broke out yesterday between allies of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, exposing the growing rift in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) over plans to join Azimio la Umoja.

