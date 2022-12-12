Ngunjiri Wambugu changes tune, now heaps praises on President William Ruto

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu is all praise for President William Ruto's government in its 90 days since he got to office.

The MP said Dr Ruto is presenting a work ethic and discipline that has not been witnessed before.

Speaking on his debut video on Youtube as he launched Ngunjiri TV, he noted that delivering on key promises to the people who supported him during the electioneering period was one of the noticeable things Dr Ruto had done and must be commended.

He pointed out that should Dr Ruto stay the course, he will be “an interesting President to watch in 2027 and everyone running against him then”, noting that he projects a man who does not turn back on his word.

“We have had a lot of people who have given political promises over the years since independence, and one of the things he has done right is fulfilling the promises he gave,” he said.

He gave an example of the mockery towards Speaker Moses Wetan'gula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when they joined Kenya Kwanza but are among the top awardees in the alliance’s government.

“The consolidation in the western region is happening like it has never been seen before and we have to give it to President Ruto,” he said.

Mr Ngunjiri was among the leaders from Mt Kenya who were criticizing Dr Ruto on grounds of being corrupt and unfit to run for the high office. He was the leader of the Kieleweke side of politics.

He said that no amount of finger pointing will take away the fact Kenya Kwanza thrashed them in the polls despite having former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the system and deep state.

“We can argue and debate about the technicalities but it is important for all of us who rallied against him to accept we lost. We did everything we could to stop him from becoming President but he was able to run over us,” he said.

In the last 90 days, Mr Ngunjiri noted that the setting up of his Cabinet went beyond expectation for the people in Mt Kenya region going by the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Preparing early

He noted that there was no short-change that would attract or invite conflict from the people in the mountain adding that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had done his part in ensuring representation of the people in the region.

“You cannot fight the President especially in the central region because he has actually delivered beyond what we expected,” he said.

He went on to appreciate the Hustler Fund concept while castigating those asking Kenyans to borrow money and not pay.

“We have learnt from the President himself that preparing early is the only way to achieve what you want politically and since we have been accustomed to work then politicking, this has changed and we can see even with his interactions in western where he got minimal votes,” he said.