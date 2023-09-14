New police uniform designs unveiled, public invited to give feedback

By Mary Wambui

The National Police Service (NPS) this morning unveiled the new uniform designs that will replace the current persian blue regalia, which was introduced in 2018.

Different versions of the uniform are currently on display at the Police Pavilion in South C, where officers and members of the public are invited to view them and give their opinions on whether they should be adopted or dropped.

The new uniform was first unveiled in February this year when IG Japhet Koome donned it during a meeting with his deputy, Noor Gabow Chief Justice Martha Koome, and other officials at the High Court.

The previous government phased out the iconic blue police uniform, which had been in use for decades. The redesign was intended to increase the visibility of officers and create uniformity across all ranks during the merger of the Administrative Police and the Kenya Police Service.

Currently, officers are free to wear both uniforms until a final decision is made on which will be retained.

During the campaign season, the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, promised officers that it would scrap the blue police uniform.

"You have suffered so much at the hands of Matiang'i and Kibicho. Even the new blue uniform, which you don't want, will be withdrawn and we will go back to the old one. The blue one will be left for the PCEA church. It is the uniform of the women's guild," he said at the time.