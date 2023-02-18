Ndindi Nyoro in damage control after politicians stir supremacy battle

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has clarified his position after politicians attending a function in Murang'a County endorsed him as their preferred successor to President William Ruto.

Mr Nyoro’s reaction came after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's lieutenants reacted angrily to the declaration by at least 10 politicians from the Mt Kenya region, who branded him a rabble-rouser.

One of these lieutenants is Mr Martin Warui, chair of the ‘Mt Kenya Million Plus for Gachagua’ lobby group.

Tearing into Mr Nyoro, Mr Warui said: "It is ambitions taken too far for a mere MP to start thinking of dislodging a deputy president from prominence and proximity to power. Before we can think of Mr Nyoro as a successor to the throne, we should first ask Mr Gachagua whether he has blessed him.”

He further asked Mr Nyoro "to cease confusing Mt Kenya and the country … and accept that Mr Gachagua is the point of reference in all matters Mountain".

In his reaction, the Kiharu MP said: "It wasn't me … will not be me … confusing the country about the composition of our government.”

Mr Nyoro added that his bursary function that took place in Murang'a on Wednesday was not aimed at his endorsement for any kind of succession.

"The function, which sought to lessen parents' fees burden in public day and boarding schools to Sh3,000 annually, was non-political. I was not for politics in that event since politicians and politics have a way of going overboard to a point of stealing the show.”

Mr Nyoro said he acknowledges that the government of Kenya, for now, is led by Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua.

"All the others in it are their subordinates … their foot soldiers. I would request the media to be sticking to the pulse of the core function without venturing into political sideshows" he said.

“When politicians attend functions, they do so with independent minds and sometimes have something they wish to put across,” he explained further, adding they take advantage of the presence of prominent people.

He also said “it is not advisable to be in campaign mode” as the General Election just took place.

Mr Nyoro said "We have just been elected into power. is not advisable to be in campaign mode this early".

At the bursary function, trouble started when Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu announced that "it is Murang'a’s turn”.

“We had the first and fourth presidents from Kiambu County. The third president was from Nyeri",” he said. “The deputy presidency has now gone to Nyeri, bypassing us. We are now saying it is Murang'a turn through Mr Nyoro.”

Asked what the right time would be for Mr Nyoro to gain the so-called prominence, he said "immediately after Mr Gachagua is through", without specifying whether he would want the current DP to serve one or two terms.

Dagoretti South MP Mr John Kiarie killed it when he said that "Nyoro is the brain to nurture...He is akin to our political cardinal...his nationally acclaimed brain should not go to waste and Kiharu will not suffer skin disease should he become the next president".

It has not been lost to pundits that Mr Nyoro never attends Mr Gachagua’s functions in Mt Kenya region unless the President is in attendance. The President, who appears to have a soft spot for Mr Nyoro, often says he is "part of our future that we must groom".

In Kiharu Constituency on January 26, On January 26, Mr Gachagua made a comment that some have questioned.

He said he was concerned about alcoholism and substance abuse levels in Mt Kenya region "to a point I am asking myself who will vote for us … who will vote for me".

"If these youths continue getting lost in drugs and alcohol, where will that leave me? Who will vote for me?"

Political pundits were quick to note that since a deputy president is not directly voted for, Mr Gachagua could only have been expressing an interest in the presidency in either the 2027 or the 2032 General Election.

It was on this backdrop that Mr Nyoro’s ‘endorsement’ raised eyebrows, forcing him into damage control on a local radio station.

Nandi Woman Representative Cynthia Muge was the most telling in her speech, which caused a stir.

“When the President wants to mobilise us he does so through Mr Nyoro,” Ms Muge said, adding that "when we want to get the State House network we do so through Mr Nyoro”.

“Since you, Kiharu people, are known to be political sharpshooters, we know we will not miss the target,” she also said.

In a region where power plays have reigned supreme and raged underneath, an implosive scramble to control the area is anticipated.

Nandi Senator Samson Cheraregei declared that "Mr Nyoro is a well-known brain that was critical in Dr Ruto's win”.

“We acknowledge that and we categorise him as a politician of great promise,” he said.

Kimilili MP Mr Didmus Barasa said: "We are heading somewhere. We were the team that hunted for Dr Ruto’s votes, with Nyoro firmly playing a pivotal role nationwide.”