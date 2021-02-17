Kenol
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

NCIC warns five major towns possible poll violence hotspots

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has mapped out five major towns as possible hotspots for violence during the 2022 election campaigns period.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.