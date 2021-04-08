National Assembly, Senate to be recalled for BBI Bill special sitting

MPs

Kenya National Assembly in session.

Photo credit: File

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The joint committee has been considering the BBI sponsored Bill and was due to table its report on April 1.
  • In suspending the respective House’s sittings, Speaker Muturi and his Senate colleague Ken Lusaka allowed the committee meetings of the two Houses to be conducted virtually.

The National Assembly and Senate will be recalled early next week to consider the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 as the joint committee of the two Houses plans to conclude its report on the Bill this week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.