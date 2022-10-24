National Assembly's Committee on Appointment faces Thursday deadline for vetting report

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointment (CoA) has until Thursday this week to table a report in the House recommending the approval or rejection of 24 individuals nominated by President William Ruto for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet.

The House shall, within seven days of the tabling of the report and by a resolution at the sitting of the plenary, approve or reject the nominees.

If approved, acting Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko shall inform the President of the decision of the House, who shall appoint them formally through a gazette notice and have them sworn into office.

In the event that the House rejects all or any of the nominees, the Clerk shall communicate to the President the decision and request alternative names.

On Saturday, CoA which is chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula retreated to write its report on the suitability of the nominees after concluding the approval hearings on each of the 24 nominees.

The Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act gives the National Assembly 28 days within which, by a resolution at the plenary, to approve or reject the nominees.

The 28 days start counting from the date the notification of the nominees was communicated to the members by the Speaker.

The days are spread out such that seven days are for notifying the nominees of the date, time and venue of the approval hearings as well as inviting the public to submit their views on the nominee by way of memoranda or sworn affidavits.

The next seven days are for the vetting or approval hearings, seven others to produce and table the report on the suitability of the nominees and the last seven for the House to approve or reject the nominees.

If the 28-day period elapses without the MPs having either approved or rejected the President’s nominees at the plenary, they will be deemed to have been approved by the House for the formal appointment by the President.

On September 27, President Ruto nominated 24 individuals to his Cabinet and, on October 6, forwarded their names to the National Assembly for vetting.

Cabinet list

Those who were vetted by CoA are Mr Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary), Mr Justin Muturi (Attorney-General), Mr Aden Duale (Defence), Mr Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development).

Others are Ms Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Ms Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action), Mr Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry) and Ms Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Also vetted were Mr Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), Ms Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), Ms Penina Malonza (Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage) and Mr Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Also on the list are Mr Eliud Owalo (ICT and Digital Economy), Ms Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development).

Mr Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), Mr Salim Mvurya (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), Ms Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet), Dr Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Mr Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts) were also vetted.

Those who were vetted and are currently serving as MPs will not participate in the debate for the adoption of the committee’s report as it is against the House Standing Orders.