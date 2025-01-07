Hello

Natembeya demands apology from Ichung'wah over 'defamatory' remarks

George Natembeya and Kimani Ichung'wah

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya (left) and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Cheruiyot

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ichung'wah linked Mr Natembeya to abductions and enforced disappearances during President Kenyatta’s era.
  • Governor George Natembeya requested President Ruto to end the recent spate of abductions in the country.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah's comments during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's mother appear to have landed him in trouble.

This is after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya sent him a demand letter for what he called defamatory remarks that were false, malicious, reckless and intended to tarnish his reputation.

Through Oringe Waswa & Opany Advocates, the governor said that Mr Ichung'wah, who is the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, has three days to apologise through the three national newspapers, failure to which he will face lawsuit.

“We write this letter to demand, which we hereby do, a retraction and apology, which should be published in the next issue of the Nation, Standard and the Star newspapers in words to be approved by us in a bid to mitigate enormous damage caused to our client,” the letter dated January 6, 2025 reads in part.

The governor has further demanded that the said publication be made in a conspicuous manner similar to the statement complained of. 

“Our client demands, which we hereby do, that you attend to the foregoing within three days failing which proceedings will be instituted against you holding you liable for all consequential costs and expenses.”

During the burial service on Friday in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County, which was attended by several leaders including President William Ruto, Mr Ichung'wah linked Mr Natembeya to abductions and enforced disappearances during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era.

At the time, Mr Natembeya served as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Debate on the recent spate of abductions dominated the burial service after Governor Natembeya requested President Ruto to bring the trend to an end, saying that families of the missing youths were living in fear of not knowing.

This came in the backdrop of cases of young Kenyans who were reported to have been abducted by unknown people in different parts of the country.

However, on Monday, some of the abductees, including Bernard Kavuli, Peter Muteti, Billy Mwangi, Ronny Kiplangat and his brother Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull were freed by their abductors.

