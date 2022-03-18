Narc Kenya won’t form coalition with other parties, Martha Karua declares

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with other political parties, ahead of the August 9 polls.

She declared that she will be seeking the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat using her political outfit's ticket.

However, the Narc Kenya leader said she will continue working with leaders of other parties for the progress of Kenya.

"I'm not merging with political parties but I will go ahead to work together with other parties while still in Narc Kenya," he said.

Ms Karua said Kenya is a multiparty democracy and no one should encourage the dissolution the political formations.

"Many parties are good in a democratic country. Because of many parties we were able to defeat the Building Bridges Initiative," she said.

Speaking on Thursday at Kamuthanga and Kianjege villages in Kirinyaga, Ms Karua dismissed as propaganda that she was seeking to be a running mate of one of the presidential candidates.

"My ambition is to become the governor of Kirinyaga and there will be no retreat," she added.

She exuded confidence of unseating the incumbent Anne Waiguru who has since defected to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance from Jubilee.

She said the residents were suffering due to lack of drugs and adequate medical facilities in hospitals. She promised to reform the health sector.

Ms Karua criticised Governor Waiguru's administration for failing to reinstate health workers who were sacked in 2020 over alleged misconduct.