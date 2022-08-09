Nakuru East MP David Gikaria arrested for assaulting voter
Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has been arrested over alleged assault.
Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed the arrest and said the MP assaulted and injured a voter at a polling station in his constituency.
Mr Gikaria was arrested at the Naka Primary School polling station following a commotion.
“We arrested him after he assaulted and injured a voter. He has also caused a lot of commotion and disturbance at the polling station and we are not going to allow that,” Mr Mwanzo said.
The assaulted voter was hospitalised with injuries in his head.
Mr Gikaria is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station.