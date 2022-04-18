Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara won UDA polls by 1 vote, disputes team declares

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara will defend her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

UDA party Elections Disputes Resolution Committee on Monday found that the legislator garnered 9,904 votes in the April 14 party primaries.

Mr John Kihangi, who had earlier been declared the winner in the nominations, had 9,903 votes.

The committee found out that the tally announced on April 14 had excluded results from Maua Primary School and Milimani Secondary School polling stations where Ms Kihara had garnered 57 and 23 votes respectively while her rival got 35 and 16 votes respectively.





"In the end, the committee finds that based on the figures above which were also affirmed by the second respondent, Jayne Wanjiru Kihara obtained the highest number of votes. As such she ought to have been declared the validly nominated candidate," states the ruling.