Muturi to Kabogo, Moses Kuria: Stop rocking our alliance

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told off Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals Moses Kuria and William Kabogo over their claims that Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua was an overbearing leader in the outfit.

Mr Muturi, who is the Democratic Party (DP) leader, said Mr Kabogo, who leads the Tujibebe Wakenya Party and Mr Kuria of Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) had no reason to rock the Ruto camp boat from within.

"I want to caution leaders from other parties… .my fellow leaders in Kenya Kwanza. Don't rock the boat from within. If you are leader of a party and vying for governor, surely it's a bit tricky you should have negotiated some of these before you joined the coalition, " said Mr Muturi.

He was speaking during a Kirinyaga Economic Forum presided over by Mr Gachagua.

Mr Muturi criticized Mr Kabogo and Mr Kuria saying they were aware from the start that UDA would field a candidate in Kiambu and they were being insincere by complaining when they were already in the coalition.

"You went into the coalition with your eyes wide open. These are some of the things you should have negotiated before entering into the coalition. Tell the truth and the truth shall set you free,” he said.

However, Mr Gachagua who was present steered clear of the issue saying he had no time to respond to his critics .

Mr Kabogo and Mr Kuria have recently been critical of UDA hijacking Kenya Kwanza by sidelining smaller parties.