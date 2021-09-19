Muturi reacts after attack on Jimi Wanjigi, says he won't be intimidated

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has condemned the disruption of a campaign rally in Migori County on Friday, as presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi toured.

It is a pity that some presidential aspirants cannot campaign in some parts of Kenya, Mr Muturi said in Embu County on Sunday, and called on politicians to be tolerant and tame their supporters.

Mr Wanjigi’s events in Migori were disrupted after his convoy was pelted with stones.

"Kenya is a multiparty democratic country so it really hurts to see some leaders seeking to be elected being attacked with stones," said Mr Muturi.

Speaking at St Michael Catholic Church in Kiangungi, Runyenjes area in Embu County, Mr Muturi said such cases should not be witnessed in the country.

"It is bad manners to hurl stones at a presidential hopeful who is going around wooing voters. Those hiring goons to fight others should stop," he said.

Speaker Muturi noted that every leader has a right to seek votes in all parts of the country without intimidation.

He vowed not to yield to intimidation when campaigning for the presidency seat, saying he is a target of harassment but that no amount of intimidation will deter him from pursuing his ambition.

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi said it was the right time for Mount Kenya East to produce a President.

Mr Muchangi said the region has been marginalised for long and praised Mr Muturi for declaring his presidential candidature.

"The Speaker will be our saviour if elected the next Head of State," he said.

Mr Muchangi further told leaders from the area not to dissolve their political parties, saying they are good for negotiating power.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire urged Speaker Muturi to work with the Deputy President William Ruto in forming the next government.