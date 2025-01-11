Mutahi Kahiga on social media dating offers: The heart is willing but the body is unable

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has now ruled out accepting offers for romantic relationships on social media.

He said he gets a lot of messages from some beautiful girls who interact with him on social media.

with him on social media, asking him to accept them for a relationship.

"The problem is that the heart is willing but the body is not. What can I do? I turned 65 the other day. There are functions I cannot handle," he told Kogi's Corner TV in an interview on Thursday, January 9, night.

Mr Kahiga said he is now an elderly man whose last born is 23 years old.

"The girls usually beg me to 'adopt' them. I cannot do that. For me, it is inviting trouble and poverty into my life," he said.

Mr Kahiga revealed that he has never regretted a lost love in his dating life.

"I am a realist and I recover very quickly from upsets. I do not carry around heartbreak. I am the kind of person who looks at things from a realistic perspective. If I have lost, I accept it and move on," he said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga when he appeared before the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts (CPAC) chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang at the Bunge Tower Nairobi on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation

However, Mr Kahiga said he had a lot of sympathy for those who rejected him during those days of dating.

"I can imagine their regret when they later see me in my current position... those who rejected me only to see me become a governor all these years later," he fumed.

Mr Kahiga is married to Mrs Caroline Wamaitha and is the father of a son and two daughters.

On suggestions that elected leaders of the opposite sex should be barred by law from marrying each other for fear of conflict of interest, Mr Kahiga dismissed it as "nonsense".

He said such talk was witnessed recently "when some politicians tried to propose restricting marriages among security officers".

"It is not for us to police who should love whom... matters of the heart are best left to Cupid's arrow... adults should be left to mate by consent," Mr Kahiga said.

He gave an example of Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina, who recently got married, to become the first-ever legislators serving in the same House to get married.

"Let them be...let them build their family together. What business do we have censoring their relationship? I mean, why should it bother us? No, some issues are not for us to police," the Nyeri governor said.

Mr Kahiga insisted that "anyone can love anyone, consensually move in together and proceed to enjoy their love unhindered as long as we are talking of adults of the opposite sex".

Mr Kahiga said he had few passions left in his busy schedule of serving the people of Nyeri as their governor.

"These days, I just concentrate on equipping myself with knowledge. Just the other day, I completed my doctorate, which now gives me the title of Dr... I am no longer a simple teacher, which is my profession," he said.

Mr Kahiga added that he is considering pursuing a degree in law.

"I am shopping for a good online university. I will pursue law. My busy schedule cannot afford me to attend physical classes," he said.

Mr Kahiga added that he encourages as many people as possible to pursue education.

"Outside serious staff, I love music, especially freedom songs and country music. I also love funny content creators online. I occasionally go live and sing a song or two," he said.