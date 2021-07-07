Museveni, DP William Ruto urge formation of EAC political union

President Yoweri Museveni Deputy President William Ruto

President Yoweri Museveni (right) hosts Deputy President William Ruto at the Mubende State Lodge, Uganda.

Photo credit: File | Charles Kimani | DPPS

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and visiting Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday called for formation of the East African Federation, a proposed political union of the East African Community (EAC).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Assassins of Haiti president were 'professional' mercenaries

  2. Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

  3. PRIME When pushed to the wall, she bites the bullet

  4. MSF suspends aid operations in parts of Tigray

  5. Kenya rubbishes report on relocation of elephants from UK

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.