Musalia Mudavadi takes swipe at Raila on endorsements

In an apparent swipe at ODM leader Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said the next President will be elected by the people, not through endorsements from individuals.

Speaking at Buruburu Redeemed Gospel Church in Nairobi, the 2022 presidential hopeful said endorsements only make sense when they are backed by the people.

“No level of endorsement from interested players will make one President. The only endorsement that will count and the one I want is that of the voters. I seek the endorsement of all Kenyans to be able to serve them as their next commander-in-chief,” he said.

The Mount Kenya Foundation, a powerful lobby of business magnates from the region, hosted a luncheon for Mr Odinga last week, where the group appeared to endorse him for President in 2022.

The group had planned to host the quadruple of Mr Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) last Friday but the meeting was postponed due to logistical problems.

Mr Mudavadi dismissed endorsements from such groups as mere suggestions that may not translate to votes, challenging young people to come out in large numbers and register as voters in the mass listing drive that starts today.

“The youth should grab the opportunity now and register in big numbers and be part of the democratic process of electing their leaders,” he said.

“I present myself for that challenge of reviving our economy and I want to call on Kenyans of goodwill to walk with me in this journey of reviving and building our nation.”

Mr Mudavadi called on the church to encourage the unregistered and other eligible Kenyans to enroll, pushing for peace and political tolerance as campaigns start. He said every person seeking votes should do so without intimidation.

“As politicians, we should play politics of tolerance while preaching peace. Every Kenyan should be able to walk, work and seek votes in any part of the country,” he said.

He urged the Church to remain non-partisan in political engagements.

Assuring the public that he is going for the top seat, Mr Mudavadi said, “I have experience and the ticket from my party to vie for the presidency in next year’s elections. Anything short of that is not within my making.”