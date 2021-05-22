Musalia Mudavadi joins the scramble for Mt Kenya region

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi meets a section of Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana Gateaway Resort in Murang'a County on  May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The ANC leader was on May 15 hosted by Kieni MP Kanini Kega at his home in Nyeri County, a meeting which the legislator termed as private.
  • On Friday, the ANC leader was hosted by a group of former legislators from Mt Kenya region at the Sagana Gateaway Resort in Maragua constituency, Murang’a County.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has launched a charm offensive targeting the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

