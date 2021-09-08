Musalia Mudavadi: I won’t back William Ruto or Raila Odinga

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has ruled out backing either Deputy President William Ruto or ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential race.

Mr Mudavadi on Tuesday said he was ready to face off against anyone vying for presidency in next year’s General Election.

The ANC leader, who together with Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi coalesced under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), declared that his presidential bid has no reverse gear.

It was not immediately clear how his OKA partners would perceive his latest statement, which could be interpreted to mean he was not ready to back any of them in next year’s election.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang' had last week urged the ANC leader to throw his weight behind the DP while on Sunday, Makadara MP George Aladwa urged him to back Mr Odinga.

But Mr Mudavadi accused the two presidential hopefuls of failing to correct economic ills ailing the country as part of the Jubilee administration.

“Ruto has been in this government now for nine years where he took part in formulating policies that have worked against the people of Kenya.

“What new thing is he going to do to make the economy work that he has not done? Kenyans don’t need economic models but realistic solutions and answers,” said Mr Mudavadi.

He added: “Raila joined the government three years ago through the handshake. Despite the move cooling the political temperatures, he has not helped the President shape the economy; actually the economy dived more. So, what new thing is he going to do differently?”

At the same time, Mr Mudavadi dived into the rocky relationship between the DP and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, calling on the DP to resign if he felt his relationship with the President had hit rock bottom.

The former Vice President noted this is the first time in Kenya’s political history when a deputy president has openly defied his boss and still remained in office.

“We are astonished at the level of disrespect from the DP’s office and his allies directed at the President and his office. Let him resign and he can then comfortably criticise the presidency. But as it is now, he should accept credit where it is due and accept the failures of the government where he is a principal as the deputy president. He can’t have his cake and eat it, ” said the ANC boss.

Mr Mudavadi, speaking during a live radio interview at Inooro FM, said he had not ruled out the possibility of a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.