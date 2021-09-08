Musalia Mudavadi: I won’t back William Ruto or Raila Odinga

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.


Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has ruled out backing either Deputy President William Ruto or ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential race.

