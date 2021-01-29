Murathe: Kang'ata was right on BBI popularity in Mt Kenya

Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has admitted that the December 30, 2020 open letter by Murang’a Senator to the President, warning him about the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mount Kenya region was factual.

In a revealing message that might explain why Mr Irungu Kang’ata has gotten off the hook with the letter, which caught the political formation by surprise, Mr Murathe said the only wrong thing that the senator did is that he was in a rush to deliver the message.

Mr Murathe, in an interview with Kameme Radio, said Mr Kang’ata was right and that there were people on the ground who were feeding the President with lies.

“There are people who have been going round the country doing nothing about popularising BBI but reporting to the President that the document is popular,” he said.

Mr Murathe further said that BBI was sold in Mount Kenya by force “and Kang’ata did nothing bad to highlight these issues to the President.”

In the letter that leaked to the media on January 3, Dr Kang’ata said BBI was bound to flop in Mt Kenya region.

Mr Kang’ata added that BBI was being sold in the region in a disorganised manner where civil servants were taking leading roles and that elected leaders were being segregated and those with little experience promoted in the campaigns.

Mr Murathe said: “All these things are correct and captured the real feelings on the ground. The Jubilee leadership will have a sitting with Kang’ata to iron things out with the aim of driving the BBI forward.''

The Jubilee party official made the comments as President Uhuru Kenyatta started his campaign for BBI in Central region.

Mr Kenyatta is meeting with local leaders at Sagana State Lodge and later do a tour of development projects in the region.