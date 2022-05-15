Munyua Waiyaki joins Nakuru gubernatorial race as an independent candidate

The number of independent candidates eying Nakuru governor’s seat has increased to three after Nicholas Munyua Waiyaki declared interest in the seat.

The race has also attracted two independent candidates—Dr Stanley Karanja and former Senator James Mungai.

Mr Waiyaki, who hails from Mau Narok in Njoro County, has settled on Dr Benjamin Charles Akenga, a retired surgeon in Nakuru City, as his running mate.

"I stand for accountability, transparency, integrity, economic empowerment, job creation for the youth, affordable housing, water, health, infrastructure, tourism, trade and education," Mr Waiyaki said.

Greater heights

While speaking to the Nation.Africa in Nakuru City on Friday, Mr Waiyaki said his dream is to make Nakuru City great again. His symbol is a stone.

"My symbol will be a stone. This is based on 1st Samuel 17:49 where David used a sling and a stone to fell Goliath. If elected Nakuru governor, I will steer the county to greater heights of development," said Mr Waiyaki.

Mr Waiyaki, 46, said that he will offer an alternative leadership that is different from what his main competitors Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Senator Susan Kihika have offered to Nakuru residents.

"I want to see a county where farmers are empowered. I want to create jobs for thousands of educated unemployed youth," said Mr Waiyaki, an economist and surveyor by profession.

He has promised that if elected, he will ensure that all land owners in Nakuru County are issued with title deeds.

He has also promised to empower small-scale traders by building modern markets.

Egerton University

He said although higher education was not a function of the devolved unit, he will work closely with the national government to ensure Egerton University regains its lost glory as a premier agricultural institution in Kenya.

"Elected leaders in Nakuru County have not pushed any serious agenda to save the cash-strapped Egerton University,” said Mr Waiyaki.

He said that he settled for Dr Akenga as his running mate since he supports his manifesto.

He said although contesting as an independent candidate was not a walk in the park in the county, he exuded confidence in giving the incumbent and Senator Susan Kihika a good run for their money.

However, Mr Waiyaki hailed Governor Kinyanjui for managing the county without any acrimony.