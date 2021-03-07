Mukhisa Kituyi tears into Wetang’ula, Mudavadi in homecoming party

BY ONYANGO K’ONYANGO AND BRIAN OJAMAA

The ‘Luhya Nation’ faces an acid test in pursuit of political unity following the entry of the highly respected technocrat Mukhisa Kituyi into the presidential race.

The former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general has vowed to take on the might of regional kingpins Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, who have been in the game for decades.

Dr Kituyi told supporters in Bungoma on Saturday that both Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula were spent forces with no “meaningful political agenda” for the community, while the latter dismissed the new presidential hopeful as “late and inconsequential”.

“Luhyas are not looking for a church leader, they are looking for a political leader who will steer them into greater heights of development and that is what they have seen in me,” he said during his homecoming party in Tongaren, a day after ANC and Ford-Kenya retained the Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary seats, boosting the two parties’ hopes of solidifying the vote-rich Western region.

Yesterday, Mudavadi-Wetang’ula allies dismissed Dr Kituyi as late and inconsequential, saying the region had already taken direction.

Zero impact

“Mukhisa’s bid is too late. In fact, it has zero impact. The ‘Mulembe Nation’ has already taken off with Mudavadi and Wetang’ula,” Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told the Nation.

In Tongaren, Dr Kituyi pledged to work with President Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and allies of Deputy President William Ruto. “In the current political set-up, you need to embrace the Uhuru-Raila alliance to succeed. Therefore, our brothers who have been heading the Sugoi way should come back home. I have a single bullet, so I won’t look back,” he said.

The three-term MP, who served between 1992 and 2007 when he lost his seat to Dr Eseli Simiyu, said he would bank on his wide international experience to lift the economy. “You do not just run on policy. You run on record, on what you have done. We need to ask our leaders: ‘What is it about your leadership we need to have more of?’ before we go to the ballot,” said Dr Kituyi.

“Recently, (Prof Kivutha) Kibwana and I met Raila and asked him to walk with us in redeeming this country because we were together during the Second Liberation,” he said.

Realistic presidential run

Local leaders are working round the clock to ensure the Luhya community is united ahead of the 2022 General Election for a realistic presidential run.

Mr Mudavadi had on Friday said that the victories of Majimbo Kalasinga in Kabuchai (Ford-Kenya) and Peter Nabulindo in Matungu (ANC) had “opened a new chapter in the politics of Western region”.

“Matungu and Kabuchai residents have spoken on behalf of the entire region that it can never be a playground for others. We have made one important step because we have a long journey to the presidency,” said the former VP.

Mr Wetang’ula said Western shall no longer “be influenced by outsiders”. “The two victories have taught us that the Mulembe Nation cannot be merchandised for political games and our journey for unity as 2022 draws closer is irreversible,” said the senator.

Mr Mudavadi, Mr Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) have formed an informal coalition dubbed ‘One Kenya Movement’, which seeks to end ODM’s popularity in the region.

Western has more than two million registered voters spread across four counties. Kakamega leads with 743,736, Bungoma 559,850, Busia 351,048 and Vihiga 272,409. Trans Nzoia, located in the Rift Valley but with a high Luhya population, has 339,622 votes.

Prof XN Iraki of the University of Nairobi, said coalitions around communities are likely to take the centre-stage of the next polls.