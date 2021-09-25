Mukhisa Kituyi crowned Bukusu elder in top seat quest

The battle for the over 2.2 million Western votes intensified Saturday after the immediate former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) secretary-general, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, was crowned as a Bukusu elder.

Elders drawn from Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Vihiga counties endorsed his presidential quest arguing that he has a vast experience in leadership.

In an event which took place at Mbakalo village, Bungoma county, Mzee Wilson Misiko, national chairperson of Babichachi, a clan of the Bukusu, said they have blessed Dr Kituyi in his quest for the country’s top seat.

"We have told our son Dr Mukhisa how he is supposed to sit and walk with others in his quest for the State House race," he said.

He said that the elders had performed traditional rituals that will see Dr Mukhisa walk peacefully as he hunts for votes.

"We have told him to be a good listener and fight for the rights of all regardless of their position and God will reward him," said Mr Misiko.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Kituyi promised that he would not let down the community.

"The respect I have been given today by my people is very encouraging and I promise that I will not let you down," he said.

Patriots umbrella

With his party, National Alliance for Change (NAC) which is in the offing, the former Unctad boss said he is working with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua for a cohesive country.

"My colleagues – Ms Karua and Prof Kivutha – will work on uniting and having a good manifesto that will change this country under the patriots’ umbrella."

Dr Kituyi disclosed that he has been meeting with like-minded leaders in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We have come up with a slogan called ‘patriotic citizens’ that is slowly gaining momentum," he said.

"We have recently been to Makueni and soon we shall be going to Mt Kenya under Ms Karua and walk across the nation looking for friends and people with the same agenda like ours that will see a better Kenya," he added.

Governor Kibwana said they have started crisscrossing the country in anticipation of bolstering their chances of forming the next government.

"We want to walk together with other friends like Karua who is the spokesperson of Mt Kenya unity caucus as most people do not know the roles that Mukhisa has done across the world especially when he was at UNCTAD that has elevated his status globally," he said.

Ms Karua said they are working together for the sake of bettering the lives of Kenyans.