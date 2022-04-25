Mudavadi's ANC party in the eye of a storm over MCA nomination

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has been accused of awarding a nomination certificate for Nairobi's Kilimani Ward to a candidate who had lost in the primaries.

The party’s nomination exercise conducted on April 21, 2022, shows that two candidates- David Simiyu Milimo and Haji Salim Nzibo- as the only contestants.

The party’s result declaration form issued by its Nairobi County Returning Officer Israel Awuor and duly signed by Mr Milimo’s agents- Patrick Lusigi and Julius Ochando- shows that of the 754 total votes cast, Mr Milimo got 500 votes against Mr Nzibo’s 248 votes.

The result form further indicates that the number of spoilt votes were six.

But on Monday, ANC National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Salim Busaidy confirmed to Nation.Africa that Mr Nzibo was given the nomination certificate despite asking his agents not to sign the result form validating Mr Milimo’s victory.

“The party’s elections board reversed the declaration of Mr Milimo as the winner and awarded the nomination certificate to Mr Nzibo,” said Mr Busaidy despite admitting that Mr Nzibo did not file a formal complaint to the party’s NEB contesting the nomination outcome.

Formal complaint

So, on whose instruction did the ANC election board overturn the results in Mr Nzibo’s favour despite there being no formal complaint?

This is the question that Mr Busaidy did not answer and instead ended the call curtly after Nation.Africa had sought clarification.

The nomination certificate dated April 24, 2022, seen by Nation.Africa has Mr Nzibo’s name and his Identity Card number as the winner of the nomination, a development that effectively throws Mr Milimo and his supporters off balance.

The certificate is signed by Mr Mudavadi as ANC party leader, Mr Busaidy, ANC Chairperson Kevin Lunani and Simon Kamau, the party’s secretary-general.

Mr Milimo told Nation.Africa that he was surprised that “the party that prides itself in democracy could attempt to overturn the will of the people at the ballot”.

“That is not fair, to say the least. I have tried to talk to the party’s election board about this sudden turn of events but no one wants to listen to me. The results show that I won the seat,” said Mr Milimo.

“Why the party decided to give the nomination certificate to the person I defeated, baffles me,” he added. Interestingly, Mr Nzibo contradicted Mr Busaidy that he had been handed the nomination certificate.

Nomination exercise

“I don’t have the certificate yet. In fact, I have a petition in place to challenge the outcome of the nomination exercise,” said Mr Nzibo, a claim that Mr Busaidy disputed.

“Mr Nzibo has not filed any petition with the elections board. Who told you he has a petition before the board?” posed Mr Busaidy.

Mr Milimo noted that the contradicting assertions between Mr Busaidy and Mr Nzibo “is a clear indication that something is wrong and needs urgent correction.”

Mr Milimo nevertheless noted that while there is an option for him to appeal against his party’ move, the process may drag unnecessarily long, something he fears that if explored, may deny him the opportunity of running as an independent candidate in the August elections.

“I am consulting my supporters. They will guide me on the decision that I will be making in the coming days,” says Mr Milimo.

The election guidelines released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) provide a window for those who lose in the party primaries that were on April 22, 2022, to run as independent candidates.