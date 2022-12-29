Mudavadi plots 2032 presidential bid, embarks on elusive Luhya unity talks

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on a mission to rally his Western region backyard to support the government even as indications point to his possible second run for the presidency in 2032.

Some of his allies have intimated that he is likely to back President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 and make his second stab in the 2032 succession politics.

Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana on Tuesday hinted that Mr Mudavadi would run in 2032, even as he urged for Luhya unity to boost his prospects of succeeding President Ruto.

"If this (unity) is achieved then Mudavadi will be better placed to go for the presidency after Ruto's second term in 2032,” he said in Vihiga on Monday.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Simon Gikuru, however, maintains that Mr Mudavadi would cross the bridge when he comes to it, but adds that “his current position in the Kenya Kwanza administration puts him at a vantage point to succeed President Ruto.”

Economic potential

Yesterday, Mr Mudavadi who has been rallying political leaders from the Western region met professionals from the region and urged them to unite with the regional political leadership in unlocking the economic potential of the region.

Speaking to Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) officials from Western Region, Mr Mudavadi emphasised the need to empower people economically.

“The habit of idle talking endlessly by our intellectuals must give way to focussed deliberations on how to help unlock the economic potential so that our people can have dignified livelihoods and not live in perpetual poverty,” he said.

“What we need to see is everyone having the ability to take care of their family. The queues should be shortened by all of us working towards empowering our people to be able to meet the daily obligations for individual families,” added Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi, who leaves today (Thursday) to represent Kenya at the inauguration of Brazil’s new president, also assured the business community that the government is committed to creating a conducive business environment to enable a stable, vibrant and secure economy.

He said the western region will thrive immensely if the potential that lies untapped in the region is properly harnessed for economic growth.

“We need to look at new approaches that will create opportunities for us to grow businesses as a region. We have to work towards action-oriented approaches that will help in solving the challenges facing our business environment here in Western Kenya,” said the premier.

The Western Region KNCCI comprises of Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia counties.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that there is a need to have a regional vision that will shape and drive the future of Western Kenya’s economic well-being.

He asked the region’s residents to re-think about worshipping and glorifying politicians who lie.

Mr Mudavadi called on the business community, intellectuals, professionals and political leadership of the region to start thinking strategically and broadly on a road map to grow the region’s economy.

“When we talk about empowering our people, we need to look at what are the challenges facing our people and seek solutions not mere talk. We can achieve a lot through Public Private Partnership (PPP) if we are all on the same page in unlocking the economic potential of this region. Unity of purpose is the direction we should all move towards,” Mudavadi said while urging professionals and political leaders to be part of the economic solutions to the perennial economic challenges facing the Western Kenya communities.

He said a change in business culture approach and emphasis on an apprenticeship will go a long way in nurturing business in the region.