Mudavadi on course to unite Western region after pre-polls failure

Before the August General Election, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was struggling to unite the vote-rich Western region behind President William Ruto, but this seems to have changed.

Since being sworn in, Mr Mudavadi has held a number of meetings with elected leaders from the vote-rich region, with pundits interpreting this as a scheme to rally the region behind him ahead of the 2027 General Election to increase his bargaining power.

Mr Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) performed poorly in the just-ended elections and failed to deliver the Vihiga County presidential vote to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Wednesday, Mr Mudavadi met elected lawmakers from his backyard in a city hotel. Yesterday, leaders from the Western region who met with the Prime Cabinet Secretary said they are only uniting for the development of the region, with no political connotations.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, who is the convener of the Western Parliamentary Caucus, told the Nation that their call for unity is not a political endorsement, noting that it was not Mr Mudavadi’s initiative but their own.

“It is an initiative by Western MPs to solidify our bond, noting that we have common interests in ensuring unity of purpose. The collective good is bigger than the politics of the day. Mr Mudavadi requested to meet the caucus to show his solidarity with the purpose. We will be speaking to all other leaders of goodwill. We don’t allow party politics in the caucus,” said Mr Nabwera.

His sentiments were echoed by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, who said a meeting of Luhya leaders should not be construed as an endorsement of anyone.

“Luyhas have been cheated before by self-seeking leadership bargaining with their numerical strength. The newly formed parliamentary caucus of elected leaders will henceforth give directions on the future of Mulembe and we are going to be lethal,” said Mr Amisi.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka added: “Our meeting was not political. We only met to discuss Mulembe issues but not politics.”

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, however, issued a raft of demands for Mr Mudavadi to meet before he can get the region’s kingpin mantle.

Implementation

According to Mr Osotsi, Mr Mudavadi should ensure that the promises contained in the agreement involving President Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and himself are fully implemented.

“I think the major challenge for Mudavadi is to ensure full implementation of the promises documented in the Kenya Kwanza pact with UDA and other partner parties, including ANC,” he said.

He added: “In the past, they made ambitious promises, for example, construction of 1,000 kilometres of tarmac roads in the region, at least one manufacturing plant in every county and revival of sugar factories. Luhyas wants to see him push KKA to implement these projects within the stipulated time.”

The senator said that Mr Mudavadi will be judged on these promises and not merely political posturing and rhetoric.