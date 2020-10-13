Mudavadi foray into Ruto turf sends mixed signals

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has taken the 2022 battle to Deputy President William Ruto's doorstep in a new strategy to bolster his State House bid.

On Saturday, Mr Mudavadi took advantage of an event at Kiptuiya in Chesumei constituency, Nandi County, to drum up support for his presidential bid.

The ANC chief, who has positioned himself as the only presidential contender with the ability to revive the economy, is believed to be courting some of those allied to the DP to enable him make forays in the region.

Insiders in Mr Mudavadi’s camp told the Nation that he has been trying to engage local leaders like Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, 2017 gubernatorial contender in Elgeyo Marakwet County Moses Changwony, and 2017 Keiyo South aspirant Micah Kigen.

In May, Mr Mudavadi met with Governor Mandago, sparking off speculations on the purpose of the meeting.

During the 2017 General Elections, opposition chiefs including Mr Mudavadi and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga endorsed Mr Mandago's re-election bid in one of the rallies at the 64 Stadium in Eldoret.

National politics

It is said that the May meeting focused on national politics, the fight against Covid-19, devolution and economic issues.

However, a source from the governor’s circle yesterday told the Nation that the DP had tasked the county boss to tap Mr Mudavadi for a possible alliance.

“People keep on doubting Governor Mandago’s loyalty to Dr Ruto, but the DP sent him to Mudavadi in May to try persuade him to join forces with the DP,” the source said. The Nation has also learned that Mr Mudavadi will visit Uasin Gishu next week.

While in Nandi on Saturday, he struck a conciliatory note amid the high-octane political mood that has engulfed the country.

The government has read the riot act to politicians engaged in 2022 campaigns that have recently been characterised by violence and lawlessness.

Mr Mudavadi appealed to the leaders to avoid making political utterances that can tear the country apart.

