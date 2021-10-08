Mt Kenya tycoons ask OKA leaders to make their case before granting support

The Mt Kenya Foundation, a caucus of business tycoons from the region, has put the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to task, asking the team to tour the region and make its case to the people before they can support them.

The foundation, which hosted the OKA team at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday, said it had since handed the alliance the keys to the Mountain, and it was now their chance to visit the region and market themselves to the electorate.

The team which includes chairman Peter Munga, vice chairman Titus Ibui, directors Dr Stephen Karau and James Wachira among others, announced that it will then unveil its preferred presidential candidate to succeed President Kenyatta in next year’s election on a date to be announced later.

“You are now free to walk into Mt Kenya and preach your gospel and policies and convince the people. We want the people of that region to make a decision. We shall then go to Limuru and make a decision on who we are going to follow,” Mr Ibui said.

He added: “We want the people of that region to make a decision.”

Mount Kenya Foundation Vice Chairman Titus Ibui at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 7, 2021 during a meeting with OKA leaders. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Ibui noted that the tycoons do not have a preferred candidate yet, adding that the announcement will be made at the Limuru Three convention.

The OKA brigade includes Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and lately Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party).

The challenge on the OKA team to make forays into Mt Kenya could prove difficult since only Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have put up a spirited fight ahead of the titanic battle next year.

Mr Odinga has been going round mobilising the public through his Azimio la Umoja call while the DP has also upped his game via his 'Hustler' movement.