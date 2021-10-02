Raila
Emmanuel Wanson | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Mt Kenya bigwigs back Raila, but will that be enough?

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

The exclusive club of Central Kenya billionaires that met ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday has played a leading role in the victories of previous presidential campaigns and will be actively involved in plotting a path to power for him in the 2022 General Election.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.