Mt Kenya bigwigs back Raila, but will that be enough?

The exclusive club of Central Kenya billionaires that met ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday has played a leading role in the victories of previous presidential campaigns and will be actively involved in plotting a path to power for him in the 2022 General Election.

The group has the pulse of Mt Kenya politics, a region that has produced three of Kenya's four Presidents, commanding the respect of elected leaders – from ward representatives and MPs to governors.

As key movers and shakers in the region’s economic and political developments, the billionaires were some of the cornerstones of the campaigns of Mwai Kibaki and incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and their eventual victories.

The latest rapprochement between the Mount Kenya Foundation (MLF) and Mr Odinga ahead of next year's General Election has again thrust the group's operations into the public limelight as it seeks to be the platform for a broad political consensus, peace, harmony and social cohesion in the region.

Former Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga is the group's chairperson, with Kenya Leather Council Board chairman Titus Ibui as the deputy.

“We started this group in 2007. We make MKF tick by being non-political but serious business people where they are. We will observe all contenders and give them our expectations,” Mr Munga said.

Other business magnates in the lobby include former CMC director Joel Kibe, Royal Media Services chairman Samuel Macharia, former Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner-general Michael Waweru and former Cabinet minister George Muhoho, who is also a cousin of President Kenyatta.

Another powerful lobby that has influenced the region’s political direction is the Council of Eminent Persons, formed in 2015 and registered as a company limited by guarantee in 2018.

It draws its membership mostly from wealthy businessmen in Murang’a County, including Mr Macharia of RMS, Bishop Gideon Githiga, Maina Wanjigi, Solomon Karanja, Muthoni Likimani, Nicholas Ng’ang’a and Prof Lucy Irungu.

The Nation has learnt that these powerful lobbies will be actively involved in the plot to deliver Mt Kenya to an Odinga presidency in 2022.

Those behind the push believe that Central Kenya's political interests in next year’s polls would be better guaranteed if the region embraces Mr Odinga as opposed to backing Deputy President William Ruto.

Part of the new plan is to get all influential regional leaders in Mr Odinga’s political corner, with crucial political meetings planned in Murang’a, Nyeri and Meru counties.

Mr Ibui, at Tuesday's meeting, did not hide the fact that they have the President's ear on regional and national politics.

Mr Kenyatta, however, is yet to officially declare his preferred successor and has asked politicians courting Mt Kenya to do so through “the front door” and not "window".

In January, the President said he would be actively involved in his succession, declaring he was Mt Kenya's regional supremo.

"We told President Kenyatta at a meeting in Sagana that we will give him the character of the person we want at State House. We are looking for a person who will continue with his work," Mr Ibui said.

The bigwigs and Mr Kenyatta's allies have lined up a series of meetings across the region to popularise Mr Odinga and endear him to about eight million voters.

Although Mr Odinga has not declared his intentions to succeed President Kenyatta, his supporters continue putting pressure on him to run again for State House.

But while on a tour of Kibera on Monday, Mr Kenyatta hinted that he wants development projects and the country’s peace that were achieved after his Handshake with Mr Odinga to continue.

“Those against the Handshake should learn what the benefits of unity and peace are. That is what we want to continue with. Will you make the right choice? That choice is yours,” he told locals.

But opinion is divided on whether Mr Odinga's latest overtures will bear fruit.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi yesterday said that, with a good political strategy, nothing is impossible. MKF's political influence, he said, cannot be understated in Mt Kenya, adding that the region was warming up to Mr Odinga and it was not if but when major declarations will be made.

"These are the people (MKF) creating jobs for our people. They run the region's economy and their positive political influence in the last election cannot be wished away as they helped the President secure a second and final term in office," Mr Ngugi said.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda said Mr Odinga could ride on economic reforms pushed by the government that are increasing incomes for citizens to help him fight the Ruto “Hustler movement” bottom-up economic model.

“Those claiming Mr Odinga is a hard sell in Mt Kenya are lying. We only opposed Mr Odinga because in the previous elections, he was competing against one of us. We will take him to all corners of Mt Kenya soon,” Mr Kamanda declared.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, a key figure in Mr Kenyatta's circle, said Mr Odinga’s selflessness in Kenya's political circle cannot go unnoticed and declared Mt Kenya will stand with him should he declare he intends to vie for President next year.

He added that the region stands to gain more under an Odinga presidency than in any other political arrangement.

The new strategy could be a litmus test for Dr Ruto, who is also eyeing the region's big vote basket for his own presidential bid.

MKF rolled out a massive and well-funded voter registration drive in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2017 election.

Former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru said Mr Odinga is being reloaded in the Mt Kenya region "as that man who is good for our entrepreneurial culture".

He said Mr Odinga’s partnership with the President will offer real benefits as opposed to the "culture of tokenism being promoted by Dr Ruto wing".

The business community in Mt Kenya, he said, is now resolute to pursue its 2022 succession interests in an Odinga presidency."