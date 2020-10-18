Msambweni mini poll: Kwale’s no war zone, Mvurya warns Joho

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya is accusing his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho of making Msambweni a ‘combat zone’.

He says he will not allow his county to be used as a playground for dirty politics. “I’ve heard a lot of politics from ODM politicians. Some of the remarks are from my brother governors that they will come and camp here for combat. I wish to tell them that Kwale is home of civilised politics, not war,” Mr Mvurya said.

The governor said Kwale is not a sub-county of another devolved unit but an independent entity with its full government and that leaders who have started their campaigns should carry themselves with decorum.

“Those wishing to come and camp here for the Msambweni by-election are welcome as tourists, but we are calling on all politicians to conduct themselves peacefully and not use political party or other considerations to divide the peaceful people of Kwale,” Mr Mvurya said.

He made the remarks at two separate public meetings at Ukunda Showground where he distributed cheques worth Sh1.7 million for university students from Bongwe/Gombato and Ukunda wards.

This was a day after Mr Joho and his ODM brigade visited the county to start campaigns for their candidate Omar Boga.

Mr Mvurya is supporting independent candidate Feisal Bader, who is backed by Deputy President William Ruto.

By-election

When he landed in Kwale, Mr Joho said he will show DP Ruto “dust” ahead of the by-election.

“From this day henceforth, I will be your guest. I will not leave Msambweni. We will camp here. In fact, we are going to get a house and live here until we go to the ballot. They will see dust that they have never seen in their life,” said Mr Joho on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mr Mvurya called on residents not to be divided.

He said his county will not be used as a podium for insulting President Kenyatta, his deputy Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. “We respect these three national leaders because each one of them in their own right has helped in Kwale’s great development agenda and achievements,” he said in Ukunda.

Mr Mvurya said the by-election will come and go, but Kwale and Kenya shall remain.

