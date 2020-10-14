Msambweni: I’m in it to win, Kalonzo tells Ruto and Raila

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party Tuesday entered the Msambweni parliamentary by-election with a bang, even as Deputy President William Ruto moved to consolidate the support for independent candidate Feisal Bader.

Tuesday, Mr Musyoka warned against the framing of the Msambweni December 15 mini-poll as a contest between Dr Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying they were both in for a rude shock.

Wiper’s flag will be flown by community mobiliser Shee Mahmoud Abdulrahman.

Mr Musyoka said the party is ready to turn the tide in the race where ODM will be fielding Omar Boga while Dr Ruto has thrown his support behind Mr Bader, whom he has backed even after Jubilee said they will not field a candidate in the by-elections.

“We have a very serious candidate and we are not sparing anything. So these people framing it as a Raila Odinga versus William Ruto contest... I want to tell them they are in for a shock. This is a grassroots man,” Mr Musyoka said at the Wiper Party headquarters Tuesday when he handed the certificate to Mr Abdulrahman.

Also handed their certificates were Kahawa Wendani Ward representative hopeful Derrick Mbugua and his Wundayi Mbale counterpart Stephen Charo.

Strong team

“We will campaign for all our candidates. We have a strong team and we are in it to win,” said the Wiper leader.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto is stopping at nothing to beat Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka through Mr Bader.

The DP on Sunday met Msambweni by-election aspirants Peter Nzuki, Bashir Kilalo and Bakari Sebe who have decided to forego their ambitions and support Mr Bader.

Mr Kilalo, who was to run for the seat through Amani National Coalition (ANC) ticket, jumped to Kadu Asili but later withdrew his bid to support Mr Bader.

Mr Nzuki, who was to run on a Democratic Party ticket, also joined the DP’s team, leaving United Green Movement (UGM)aspirant Khamisi Mwakaonje, Mr Shee of Wiper, ODM’s Mr Boga, and independent candidate Sharlet Mariam to battle it out for the seat left vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori.

The move by the DP came two days after former senators Hassan Omar (Mombasa), Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa —all leading the DP’s campaign — were stopped by the police from conducting a meeting in Kwale which was meant to woo the leaders into joining Mr Bader.

The independent candidate is the late Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori’s nephew.

But even as the DP moves to gain ground for Mr Bader, his main competitor Mr Boga’s side has exuded confidence that it will win the seat. ODM Kwale branch chairman Hassan Mwanyoha told the Nation Tuesday that they already have the ground even before starting official campaigns.