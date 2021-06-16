MCAs degrees
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

MPs, MCAs plot to scuttle degree rule ahead of 2022 polls

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

MPs and MCAs have launched separate bids to scuttle enforcement of a law requiring all contestants for seats in next year’s elections possess a university degree.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.