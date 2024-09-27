DPP approves criminal charges against pro-Gachagua MPs, allies for June 25 protests

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has approved criminal charges against two Nairobi MPs and aides of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over violent protests that hit the country in June.

In a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, Mr Ingonga said he was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the pro-Gachagua MPs and aides with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Amin wrote to the DPP on September 24 saying they investigated Mr Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi alias Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central MP), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Mr Ngunjiri Wambugu (former Nyeri Town MP), George Theuri and Pius Munene over the violence in Nairobi on June 25.

"Upon careful perusal, the DPP has directed that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with the offence of conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to section 393 of the peak code," said the DPP in a statement.

Mr Amin had accused the politicians and aides of planning, mobilising and financing violent protests in Nairobi.

During the protests on June 25, youths stormed and vandalised Parliament as well as Chief Justice Martha Koome's offices at Supreme Court buildings.

The protests were sparked by the rising cost of living and an unpopular Finance Bill, 2024, which sought to raise taxes.

Although the MPs passed the Bill, President William Ruto declined to assent to the controversial laws and sent it back to Parliament for consideration.

A number of protesters were killed and scores injured as the police engaged the youth in running battles.

Other than conspiracy to commit a felony, the DPP directed that another file of money laundering be opened against the suspects.

The DCI boss had stated that Mr Gakuya and Mr Mwangi were summoned to the DCI headquarters at Mazingira House on July 31 where they recorded statements.

Mr Amin further said their mobile phones were subjected to forensic examination as efforts were being made to obtain data from the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), Safaricom and banks.