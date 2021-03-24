MPs differ on BBI team term extension 

BBI Secretariat co-chairpersons

BBI National Secretariat co-chairpersons Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru address the media in Nairobi on December 09, 2020. They ruled out changes to the document.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Committee co-chair Muturi Kigano allows joint committee to finalise the report and table it in both Houses on April 1.
  • Suna East MP Junet Mohamed says the request for more time is dangerous and will scuttle reforms.

Lawmakers in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Tuesday accused the joint committee of Parliament of frustrating the process as splits between two groups played out in the House yesterday.

