MPs cyclic talks on cancer that yield nothing

From creating a cancer fund to assisting the poor access treatment, declaring the illness a national disaster, making treatment free and other lofty pronouncements, lawmakers have said it all but the ordinary Kenyan has gained nothing.

The latest discussion by MPs on cancer was on Wednesday. The motion by Marakwet West MP, Timothy Toroitich, sought the creation of National Cancer Prevention and Control Fund to promote control.

While most lawmakers supported the motion, there was no indication the sponsor would follow it up with a bill.

In 2018, MPs passed a motion by then-Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru declaring cancer a national disaster. The government was to create a fund that would in turn be used to establish cancer treatment centres in the 47 counties.

The matter ended with the passage of the motion. The lawmakers had spoken passionately about the disease but no moves were taken to transform the motions into a bill.

In 2019, the National Assembly passed a bill by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga – now governor – seeking to anchor cancer in primary care.

The bill was taken to the Senate for concurrence since health is devolved but “died” with the elapse of the 12th Parliament mid-last year.

Unlike bills, motions that call for government action are not binding.

Their implementation depends on the goodwill of the government.

Urging motions normally touch on independent offices and commissions, which constitutionally, are not expected to take directions from any quarter.

Motions that resolve something are actionable by the government and do not have financial implications. If they do, the budgetary is already provided.

However, motions on considerations of Cabinet or Principal Secretaries, for instance, are binding as the House is performing its primary deliberative role.

The Constitution says some appointments are not incomplete without the input of Parliament.

National Assembly Health Committee chairman, Robert Pukose, told the Sunday Nation that MPs sponsoring motions must move a step further and make them bills.

“It is not enough to urge the government in a motion to create a fund. Make it a bill so that we can pass it to become a law. We make regulations for such funds and state where the money will come from,” Dr Pukose said.

The Endebess MP added that as MPs do their bit in passing budgets, it the work of the Executive to implement them.

“We passed the budget to have 45,000 community health workers recruited. These individuals will be working with devolved governments to offer primary care to cancer patients,” he said.

The Health Committee chief defended the current government, saying equipment and services at Level Six hospitals have improved.

“It is a big relief to cancer patients,” Dr Pukose said.

He added that six institutions have been established in different parts of the country to assist cancer patients

The National Assembly is considering the Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that is sponsored by Seme MP James Nyikal.

The bill seeks to introduce e-health and telemedicine in diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The proposed law seeks to amend section 2 of the current Act.

The bill also seeks to change the Cancer Prevention and Control Act, 2012 to provide for training of health workers in oncology and include cancer treatment as part of primary care.

It has undergone first reading and is to be subjected to public participation.

A similar bill by Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood is also before the House and is set for debate.