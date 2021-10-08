MP Peris Tobiko's husband Kishanto Ole Suuji attempts to stop William Ruto meeting

Peris Tobiko

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko (left) with Deputy President William Ruto during a consultative meeting with grassroots leaders on October 8 2021 in Kaputiei, Kajiado County.

Photo credit: DPPS
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Drama unfolded on Friday when the husband of Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko tried to block Deputy President William Ruto’ political meeting at their Iloprosat home.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.