Millionaire DP's: Gachagua, Karua worth Sh950 million

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua and his Azimio counterpart Martha Karua on Tuesday night seized the opportunity during their deputy presidential debate to declare their wealth as they tore into each other over allegations of corruption.

Mr Gachagua said he was worth Sh800 million, dismissing claims that he had Sh5 billion in his account.

Ms Karua on the other hand stated that she was worth Sh150 million, arguing that Sh56 million she declared in 2013 had appreciated due to inflation.

"I think I am worth just about Sh150 million and this is because the Sh56 million I had declared in 2013 has appreciated because of inflation. I haven't had any new properties. I am not thirsty for land. I am not thirsty for worldly goods. If you are looking for Martha Karua to be a billionaire then no, I am not hungry for billions," she said.

Mr Gachagua explained that he was merely a victim of “blackmail” by the State and President Uhuru Kenyatta following corruption cases leveled against him, insisting that he was worth Sh800 million.

While defending himself over allegations by Ms Karua that he obtained questionable wealth owing to corruption cases against him, the Mathira MP insisted those were mere allegations, also questioning her role on what he termed as claims of her involvement in the BAT scandal.

“Allegations remain just allegations. Hon Martha knows, and I will never take her on allegations. A British newspaper accused her of receiving a bribe from BAT but I cannot come here and accuse of that she is corrupt because of that allegation.

“The people of Kenya have been complaining that she used her office as Justice Minister to take land in South Ngariama and gave it to a relative, but that is just an allegation. The issue here is that we need to allow independent institutions to investigate corruption,” said Mr Gachagua.

But Ms Karua defended herself, over the claims.

“I just want to let Mr Gachagua know that I do not have an iota of public land anywhere. In Kirinyaga or anywhere. I do not own land in South Ngariama, I am glad he knows they are just allegations and I challenged the current administration that is there, and I’m not in power in Kirinyaga, that if there is truth in that allegation, then they must swiftly take me to court and recover,” the Narc Kenya party leader said.

She went on: “The only land I own in Kenya is the house I live in, in Nairobi and the house in the upcountry which is on my father’s land and he has included my name in the title. I said I’m not land hungry and I’m not hungry for material wealth. Those who are hungry may never understand that.”

“Relating to BAT, it was money paid to my campaign secretariat by a donor. Not paid to my personal account. Later it transpired that it was money from a company. The matter has been investigated in UK and the file has been closed.

“I also challenged the DPP of the government Gachagua principal (DP William Ruto) serve in 2016 to investigate and prosecute me, so those matters are allegations,” she said.

Mr Gachagua also faulted president Uhuru Kenyatta over claims of inability to fight corruption because he was lenient.

“He was lenient because the people involved in mega corruption are close to him both in family and friends. That is why he was lenient. But had he allowed independent institutions to fight corruption, the issue of leniency would not arise.

“Had he allowed independent institutions to fight corruption without getting involved, Gachagua would not be in court,” Mr Gachagua said.

They were speaking during the second tier of deputy presidential debates at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday night.

Ms Karua had accused Mr Gachagua of massive corruption, leading to the freezing of some of his personal accounts in May 2020 on suspicion of money laundering at Rafiki Microfinance Bank.

Mr Gachagua however, denied the allegations adding that he made his wealth during his endeavours as “an astute businessman.”

"My account did not receive Sh5 billion; that is propaganda. The money that I have is well documented. This is money I made during the reign of Mwai Kibaki when the economy was thriving. I made over Sh 200 million and invested in an account and that account has been running for the last 8 years," he said.

He also explained how he came to obtain the Sh200 million currently held in his frozen accounts insisting that he amassed it during different periods of his career.

Ms Karua also sought to defend her move to resign from the late former president Mwai Kibaki’s government in 2009.

Ms Karua had cited frustrations in discharging her mandate from her position as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister in the then grand coalition government when she resigned.

The move on Tuesday came back to haunt her during the 2022 deputy presidential debate, with Mr Gachagua calling her out for what he termed as being untrustworthy.

The Mathira legislator claimed she left government at a crucial time during which she was required, hence questioning her ability to stay on and fight for what she believes in when push comes to shove should Azimio emerge victorious at the August polls.

The Deputy President William Ruto running mate seemingly implied that by not being able to work with Kibaki, whom he described as “the gentleman of Kenyan politics,” then it is highly unlikely Ms Karua can serve under anybody else.

“I don’t think it is honourable to be a quitter, I think you must fight from within and pursue what you intended to do. Martha Karua quit President Kibaki’s government when Kibaki needed her; when Kibaki was in trouble, when Raila Odinga was making life impossible for him,” said Mr Gachagua.

“Mwai Kibaki needed Martha Karua. And at a time when Martha Karua needed to assist Mwai Kibaki, she quit. Mwai Kibaki is and has been the gentleman of Kenya’s politics; an amiable old man, a good man, a respectable man, a man who was listening to everybody. Any leader who could not work with Mwai Kibaki, I have serious doubt that leader can work with anybody else.”

But Ms Karua, in her defense sought to clarify that resigning from a government you no longer believe in is the only honourable thing to do; saying it is what she said drove her decision.

She added that despite falling out with president Kibaki and leaving his government, both parties were respectful to each other about it and they could still meet later on and engage in conversation.

She instead accused DP Ruto for clinging on his position and continuing to draw public salary despite being at loggerheads with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“For those who don’t understand principle, they can never envisage resigning. But I do think it is dishonest to continue to take public salary, to take the privilege and all that goes with office, when you know you can no longer deliver because of differences or other things,” said Ms Karua.

“I respectfully withdrew myself by resignation from Mwai Kibaki’s government, no name calling, such that we were able to continue to meet and sit down and talk…I don’t think the same can be said of Gachagua’s principal.”