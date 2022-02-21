Elizabeth Meyo

Ms Elizabeth Meyo, the CEO and spokesperson of Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign board.

Meyo: We’re at crossroads, can Raila lead us to Canaan? 

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Ms Meyo says the guarantee of victory will come from Kenyans who support Mr Odinga's dreams.
  • Mr Odinga’s campaign board CEO terms President’s support in Mt Kenya crucial.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is leaving nothing to chance in his fifth presidential run. In an exclusive interview with the Nation, the chief executive officer and spokesperson of Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board, Ms Elizabeth Meyo, talks about their plans to ensure the former Prime Minister wins the August elections even as warns against ‘agents of corruption’

