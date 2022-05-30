Meet Kwale MCA hopeful who addressed supporters atop a wheelbarrow

A viral video that shows a local Kwale politician addressing a rally on top of a wheelbarrow has catapulted him to stardom in his ward, raising the stakes in a tight race for a civic seat.

When Deputy President William Ruto addressed a rally at Kidimu grounds on Tuesday last week, Omar Bakari Mwaduga was a little-known local leader in a crowded pack eyeing the Pongwe-Kikoneni Ward in Lunga-Lunga Constituency.

His dwindling political fortunes, however, took a turn for the better when he was given the honour of introducing other local politicians in the United Democratic Alliance, which is under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

As he approached the podium, where Dr Ruto sat with other Kenya Kwanza luminaries, a section of his supporters demanded that he addresses them from the wheelbarrow, which they had placed at the podium.

“Just as I got to the podium, I saw a group of youths running towards me with a wheelbarrow. I tried to reject it, but since they insisted, I got onto the wheelbarrow,” Mr Mwaduga, 34, told the Nation at his home in Mshiu village, about 3km from the Lunga-Lunga – Likoni Highway.

Omar Mwaduga, 34 year old MCA aspirant during an interview in his home in Mshiu Village, Lungalunga in Kwale County on May 28, 2022. Mr Mshiu surprised many after he addressed supporters lifted on a wheelbarrow during a Kenya Kwanza Rally in Lungalunga last week. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

“Although some people claim it was stage-managed, they were complete strangers to me. They lifted the wheelbarrow up and I found it awkward. I feared that they were going to drop me. But I gained courage and proceeded with my speech, introducing all the other politicians,” he added.

A short video from his speech has since gone viral, completely changing his life. The morning after the rally, he woke up to at least 100 people at his doorstep seeking help.

“Things have since changed. I have been receiving regular visitors. They are locals who either have a sick relative or do not have school fees for their children. I think they believe that since I have interacted closely with the DP, then I have a lot of money,” he offered. In reality, he’s a struggling politician.

Omar Mwaduga (centre) enjoys Swahili breakfast with some of the members of his campaign committee at his home in Mshiu in Kwale County on May 28, 2022. Mr Mwaduga recently addressed his followers in a public rally on a wheelbarrow Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

To support his campaign, Mr Mwaduga sold his cows and his late father’s vehicles. He used the funds to pay his nomination fee and the printing of branded material, such as t-shirts and caps.

About 10 cows remain grazing in his compound after selling 20 to slaughterhouses to support his campaigns, given that most of his competitors are financially endowed.

Mr Mwaduga’s two wives have also been taking loans from chamas to support his bid. He is pegging his hopes on his campaign committee and well-wishers to give him the last push ahead of the August 9 elections.

“I do not have anything else to give but I am still hopeful. The other day I met one of the women groups during my campaigns and they complained that they had not received any dera (a long dress common among Muslims) from me. Luckily one of my supporters volunteered to print my name on some dresses and gave the women,” he said.

He hopes to visit Dr Ruto at his home in Karen before the polls to share his campaign struggles and ideas on how to economically empower the people of Lunga-Lunga.

Mr Mwaduga’s political journey began with activism in 2018 when he offered to help residents of Pongwe-Kikoneni access government services, such as acquisition of IDs and birth certificates.

He would move between administrative offices and remote villages in Lungalunga Constituency to help the youth to acquire IDs. Over the past four years, Mr Mwaduga has helped at least 7,000 people get the documents in Pongwe-Kikoneni Ward, which has about 40,000 residents.

Other than activism, he was in 2013 elected as the chairman of charcoal dealers in Lunga-Lunga. He lamented that the association has been affected after members’ permits were revoked when charcoal logging was banned a few years ago.

Mr Mwaduga is confident of winning the civic seat so he can help the 1,500 charcoal dealers get back to their feet. He also hopes to play a role in helping his people access more government service and job opportunities.

“I am confident that Pongwe-Kikoneni residents will vote for me so that we can transform the lives of our people. I have many plans for my people; we can do this together,” he said.