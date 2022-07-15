MDG party leader David Ochieng backs James Orengo for Siaya governor’s seat

Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader David Ochieng has now thrown his weight behind Siaya Senator James Orengo’s gubernatorial bid as he called on voters to shun Dr Oburu Oginga’s senatorial venture.

He pointed out that the election of the veteran politician who hails from Ugenya will ensure regional balance of the county and national seats.

“As we prepare to elect our leaders in the forthcoming General Election, we need to be careful not to sideline other regions in Siaya,” he said.

“We cannot have a situation where we have the President, Governor and Senator from one region of Bondo and Rarieda,” he pointed out.

The backing of Mr Ochieng’ has bolstered Mr Orengo’s chances to be the second Siaya County chief as he seeks to solidify support against his main challenger former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

While campaigning for his bid, the Ugenya MP termed Mr Orengo as the most qualified candidate to take Siaya forward after Governor Cornel Rasanga who is serving his second and last term.

“Compared to Gumbo, I am certain that Orengo has all it takes based on his experience and understanding of the region having served as an MP and being a two-term senator,” he said while campaigning in Sifuyo, West Ugenya.

“I will continue campaigning for Mr Orengo despite the fact that he does not support my re-election and is advocating for a six-piece voting pattern,” said the legislator.

Mr Orengo, while calling on electorates from ODM leader Raila Odinga’s backyard to back the orange party, recently expressed concerns that failure to clinch majority seats in the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies could jeopardize Mr Odinga’s hold on power if he wins the presidency.

The Ugenya MP withstood strong ODM wave and won against Christopher Karan after the Supreme Court nullified his election on grounds that he was not validly elected.

Mr Ochieng, who has expressed confidence of winning over ODM’s former Treasury economist Dr Daniel Odhiambo in the August 9 polls has, however, appealed to voters to shun the six-piece voting calls and choose leaders based on their development track record.

“I urge you to vote for Azimio presidential candidate Mr Odinga but don’t be swayed to vote blindly without considering the track records of other leaders including the governor, senator, MP, woman representative and members of the county assembly,” he said.

For the position of senator, he backed Mr James Wamban and Ms Sella Ayimba for woman representative. The two are contesting on MDG party tickets.

Meanwhile, he called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to desist from making key appointments in the sunset of his administration to enable the new president to pick people he can effectively work with.