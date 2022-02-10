Nairobi County Assembly

A past session of Nairobi County Assembly. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

MCAs eyeing national seats unsure when to relinquish current office

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ward reps eyeing parliamentary seats in the August 9 General Election have been caught up in a legal dispute on when they should relinquish their current positions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.