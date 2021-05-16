MCAs' caucus says BBI ruling puts Kenya on 'treacherous path'

Caucus of MCAs chairman Victor Mutuma addresses a press conference on the High Court ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), flanked by ward representatives from all the 47 counties, at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The assembly leaders drawn from all the 47 counties has urged the Court of Appeal not to adopt the judgment in case of an Appeal.

A caucus of MCAs has criticised the High court ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), arguing it will erode gains in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

