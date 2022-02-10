MCA faults law forcing their resignation before nominations primaries

MCA Ms Anne Muthoni Thumbi

Ms Anne Muthoni Thumbi who has moved to court to challenge a law that requires Ward Reps seeking parliamentary and senatorial seats to resign before the primaries.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi MCA has moved to court to challenge a law that requires Ward Reps seeking parliamentary and senatorial seats to resign before the primaries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.