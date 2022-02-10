MCA faults law forcing their resignation before nominations primaries

A Nairobi MCA has moved to court to challenge a law that requires Ward Reps seeking parliamentary and senatorial seats to resign before the primaries.

Ms Anne Muthoni Thumbi says the provisions of Article 99(2)(d) of the Constitution have negative effects on MCAs.

“It has the deleterious and hazardous effect of undermining the sovereignty of the people by robbing the voters the right to vote their desired candidate during the nominations leading to the 2022 General Election,” she says.

The article states “a person is disqualified from being elected a Member of Parliament if the person is a member of a county assembly”.

Ms Thumbi said the mandate of MCAs is granted to them by the electorate in every election cycle and it cannot be “grabbed”.

“This mandate expires within 14 days of issuance of the notice of the General Election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” she offers.

Discriminatory

She says it is discriminatory to ask them to vacate office as a condition to qualify to vie for another political seat.

In the petition filed under certificate of urgency through Musyoki Mogaka & Company Advocates, Ms Thumbi faulted the IEBC for calling on MCAs aspiring to vie for other seats to resign before nominations.

She says due to the overwhelming popularity of MCAs, because of their involvement with the electorate at the grassroots, many MPs are worried they may not retain their seats.

Ms Thumbi asserted that forcing MCAs to vacate their seats before clearing them to run for other seats “is unfair and an uncouth tactic”.

“MCAs have been thrown into pandemonium and confusion and forced to abandon their early engagements with the electorate in preparation for the August 9 elections,” she states.