Mbadi accuses DP Ruto of playing populist politics after he rejected new budget

Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi on Wednesday accused DP William Ruto of playing populist politics after he rejected the budget proposals presented in Parliament last week.

Mr Mbadi said the DP should be part of the solution in ensuring that prices of basic commodities are affordable. He said Dr Ruto is at a vantage position to deal with the high cost of living because he sits in Cabinet meetings.

The Suba South lawmaker further said that in 2014 the DP supported the VAT Act that levied taxes on basic commodities hence cannot turn around now to claim that he is fighting for the poor.

Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings, Mr Mbadi said DP Ruto rallied Jubilee allies in 2014 to support the VAT Act.

"We are leaders who should provide solutions. Kenyans are suffering and it is not right to dance in the grave of the poor in political rallies claiming to care for them," Mr Mbadi said.

He also hit out at the DP saying the Agriculture ministry has long been under the command of his allies yet it has failed to cushion the country against high food prices.

"We must all know that high food prices is due to failure in the agriculture sector and this ministry has always been headed by DP allies. What have they done?," he posed.