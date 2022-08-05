Matiang'i rubbishes allegation of plotting with chiefs to rig polls

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has dismissed claims that he is assembling chiefs to bungle the August 9 polls.

The CS convened a meeting today with top level security officials including chiefs drawn from Rift Valley region amid claims from politicians allied to Kenya Kwanza accusing him of manipulating the administrators to rig elections.

Speaking at Molo where he launched the national deployment of security official ahead of the ballot, Dr Matiang'i urged the administrative officers to ignore political utterances and focus on work at hand.

“I have asked my colleagues, all chiefs across the country, all my colleagues in NGAO; National Government Administration, assistant chiefs to county commissioners to regional commissioners, ignore these people, we are not politicians” Said the Interior CS.