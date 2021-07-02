Matiang’i, Ongwae host Raila to ‘working luncheon’ with Gusii politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (second left) with ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) and other leaders from the Gusii region during a lunch meeting on July 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday met Gusii leaders led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i — the first meeting by the leaders since the fallout following the Bonchari by-election in May.

