Matiang’i, Ongwae host Raila to ‘working luncheon’ with Gusii politicians

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday met Gusii leaders led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i — the first meeting by the leaders since the fallout following the Bonchari by-election in May.

The meeting was attended by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, Woman Rep Janet Ongera, Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure, ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Kitutu Chache North Jimmy Angwenyi.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was also in attendance.

Mr Odinga said they discussed matters of national interest and the development of the Nyanza region at a working lunch hosted by Dr Matiang’i and Mr Ongwae.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary told the Nation that he co-hosted the lunch together with Governor Ongwae.

“I am grateful to both him and [former] Prime Minister Odinga for fostering unity and oneness,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He added: “We want unity as well as development. We will continue working together as we have always done so as to steer the country forward.”

The meeting is the first by the leaders since the divisive Bonchari by-election that caused friction with the ODM party leaders attacking Dr Matiang’i over police conduct during campaigns.

The Bonchari mini-poll held on May 18 left Gusii region divided with leaders who had campaigned for their respective candidates differing strongly.

Dr Matiang’i was at the receiving end with top politicians from ODM and United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto, accusing the CS of overseeing police brutality, harassment and arbitrary arrests.