Martha Karua: Kalonzo's problem is his self entitlement

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua has revealed that she was picked to induce freshness, energy and speed to presidential aspirant, Mr Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi (fireworks) show on Sunday evening, Ms Karua said the remaining time to the General Election is akin to a sprint's final kick "and I am here to help my candidate hit the finishing line well clear off the pack especially in Mt Kenya."

We will conquer Mt Kenya by insisting and persisting, she added.

Ms Karua is 64 while Mr Odinga is 77.

She further said Azimio will only accept results of August 9, "if it will have portrayed acceptable standards of credibility."

She said "Competitors in a free and fair game where the separation gap us as distinct like daylight and darkness stands an obvious acceptance."

And should Azimio win the election, "you need not get worried that my temperament will lead to me walking out on Mr Odinga."

She said that Mr Odinga "is my political soulmate whom we only differ with his sycophants not him as a man...When I speak to Odinga, we rhyme on structural foundations of ideas, Implementation of the sane ideas needs constructive engagement and consensus."

She added that "I will totally submit myself to Mr Odinga and I will subordinate myself to him since as a lawyer who is a senior council, I know what is a deputy President, functions and limits."

She said that the constitution is okay on role of the deputy President.

"Nothing needs to be changed. We only need character reform on the office holder. The current holder (Dr Ruto) took his differences to the media and launched rebellious campaigns. In times of differences, we are supposed to internally reconcile and that will be my relationship with my boss (Mr Odinga.)"

She said Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka lost the race since he had become synonymous with conditions, demands and self aggrandizement postures.

"I went into the running mate interviews with an open mind and commitment to belong to Azimio regardless of the outcome. Mr Musyoka had made it his business to impose himself on the ticket," she said.

Ms Karua added that she is not concerned on whether Mr Musyoka gets back into Azimio or bolts out "since it is the duty of my presidential aspirant to engage him."

She said even if she wished to court Musyoka to remain, "I got nothing to promise him as the bait to nab him since the one to engage him along those lines is Mr Odinga."

Ms Karua added that she has brought more confidence in the Mt Kenya's Azimio campaigns "to a point that Jubilee aspirants are now putting up posters and billboards that feature Mr Odinga's photo."

She said she has reinvigorated the campaigns to a point that "the gloom that characterised Mr Odinga campaigns in Mt Kenya is gone and an encouraging radiance setting in."

She said she is the pinnacle of bravery while confronting the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Mt Kenya--a wave perceived to be a consuming fire to opposing formations in the region.

"By virtue of I speak the area language, understands the political dynamics and terrain, I have seen the UDA euphoria build and I understands how it was the case. I bring in a counter narrative that will certainly tilt the scales," she said.

About pockets of heckling that has characterized her campaigns in the region, she said "in politics is normal. It scares me not."

She said the heckling is sponsored drive by cowards.

"They don't have the guts to face me

They can only send children whom they have fed on alcohol and drugs to do the dirty job for them. I dare them to confront me one on one and we shall deal," she said.

Ms Karua said she presents the political integrity and hardworking service in Mt Kenya.

"I and Mr Odinga teams perfectly to birth a union of reforms. Odinga and I are like an open book. We are well known as to how we have related with our country," she said.

She said the ticket brings together credits "with all these freedoms giving our opponents the guts to insult us publicly."

She praised Mr Odinga as "not a bad man...he holds no grudges. He is a man you can wrong in the morning and by noon he has completely forgotten and willing to walk with you."

She added that she was the brain behind Mwai Kibaki's structural reforms that gave rise to his legacy that made him retire and die like a hero.

"You want corruption dealt with, give us the mandate. You want it to be a way of life, vote for our competitors. We are very clear that we will seal corruption loopholes and jail the culprits. Task county governments to prudently serve to transform lives. But the other camp is very silent on the fight against corruption," she said.

Regarding aspirants who complain that they are in court defending themselves against corruption allegations and have a tendency to complain that they are victims of witch-hunt, Ms Karua called it bluff.

"If they are innocent as they claim...they should be pushing the judiciary to fast track their cases so that Kenyans can get convinced of their innocence. They are masters of doublespeak..they lay claim to innocence but they are pulling all stops to delay their cases," she said.

She said Azimio government stands for lowered cost of doing business and that of production as key to profitable enterprises.